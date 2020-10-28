A PONTYPOOL-based pizza company is giving away free DIY pizza boxes to help struggling families as part of the 'no child should go hungry' campaign.

Pizza Cutters came up with the idea and have been blown away by the response - not only from people wanting help but also people wanting to help.

Owner David Cutter said: “We are a close family run business. Myself and my partner have four children and with the current climate and news of children going hungry and families struggling we couldn’t imagine how difficult it must be to not be able to put a meal on the table for our children, but the sad reality is it is happening even for working families.

“We are a relatively new company and the response from the community has blown us away and we wanted to give something back.”

They came up with the DIY pizza box which allows families to make pizzas from home.

Mr Cutter said: “We wanted to do a DIY pizza box because we thought it would be something the family could all do together with their children and bring some fun and laughter to their lives as we couldn’t imagine the pressure on their parents worrying about where the next meal is coming from.

“We have had many hours of fun and laughter with our children making pizzas so we hope this will resonate with other families.”

The DIY pizza box contains everything you will need to create a pizza including dough, cheese, tomato base, chips and a drink.

Within two days, they have given out 100 boxes, which was the starting goal but have said that they will meet the need. Anyone who is in need can contact Pizza Cutters through their Facebook page or on 07944 945260.

“Anyone who contacts will be greeted with a friendly, helpful and non-judgemental service. All we want to do is help hungry children get a full, hot meal.”