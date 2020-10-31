THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from fraud to drug dealing.
We look at their crimes and punishment.
Tracy Kolade
Care home manager Tracy Kolade swindled a vulnerable resident who had considered her a friend out of more than £2,000.
She was entrusted with her victim’s bank card and withdrew money from her account on 12 separate occasions.
Kolade, 53, of Hafodarthen Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was jailed for 10 months after she admitted fraud.
Connor Greenslade
A third-strike burglar with a drink problem is back behind bars after being caught in the act by his neighbour while he was raiding his home.
Connor Greenslade, 25, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was living in Abercarn when he committed the “opportunistic” offence, Newport Crown Court heard.
He was jailed for 876 days.
Aaron Smith
Aaron Smith caused his victim “a great deal of stress and upset” after raiding their home.
The 30-year-old burglar, of Henllys Way, Cwmbran, broke into a house on Nightingale Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, during the early hours of the morning.
He was jailed for two years at Cardiff Crown Court.
Callum Collier
Newport university graduate Callum Collier was “a trusted member of an organised crime gang”.
He was jailed after he was caught trafficking £14,000 worth of high purity cocaine.
The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, told him: “It is a tragedy Callum Collier that at 22 years of age, and with previous good character, you find yourself in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court.”
Fahmi Ali
Drug dealer Fahmi Ali “brought shame on his family” after he was caught hiding heroin in his car.
The 34-year-old, of Clyffard Crescent, Newport, admitted possession the class A drug with intent to supply.
He was jailed for three years.
Jack Parry
A burglar was high on drugs when he stole a watch of sentimental value belonging to the victim’s grandmother after “invading” his home.
Jack Parry, 21, from Pontypool, and another raider woke, up the complainant after they shone a torch in the room he was sleeping in.
He was jailed for 18 months.