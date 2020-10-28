THOUSANDS of people in Gwent and beyond are hoping to help festive cheer triumph over coronavirus this year.

‘A Covid Christmas’ is a Facebook group - which has already gained more than 11,000 members in four days - and aims to spread Christmas cheer, despite it being likely to be a different kind of celebration this year due to coronavirus.

The group was founded by Newport resident, Jodie Greenslade, a mother of two who is passionate about Christmas, and said: “I do everything in my power to make Christmas as special as possible!”

This year is no exception. Ms Greenslade, of Malpas, saw a post which suggested that people go outside at 6pm on Christmas Eve and ring a bell for two minutes - she loved the idea and set up the group to encourage people in Newport, and beyond, to make it happen.

Ms Greenslade said: “The plan is, at 6pm on Christmas eve, for the whole of Newport - maybe even the whole of Wales - to come to their doorsteps, windows, or balconies and ring a bell for two minutes.

“Then at 6.02pm join in wish a verse of ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas! - the verse will be shared on the group in case you need to brush up.

“I saw a post suggesting the idea and just had to join in."

The group aims to make Christmas ‘the most magical yet’ and encourages people to get into the festive spirit by decorating their houses, sharing Christmas content, and enjoying Christmas music, while adhering to coronavirus guidelines.

Find 'A Covid Christmas' on Facebook here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Vitalize Radio, based in Torfaen, is on board with the idea and will play ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’ at 6.02pm on Christmas for folks to sing along. The radio station will also be advertising the event and interviewing Ms Greenslade ahead of the big day.

Station manager, Gavin Andrew, said: “My sister tagged me in a post Jodie put up looking for people to get involved and help raise awareness.

“I thought that community spirit has been so important during coronavirus, people have been looking for it, we helped promote the clapping for NHS workers and that really brought people together.

“We will be getting involved, helping spread festive cheer. It’s a simple idea to bring the community together and make people happy at this difficult time.”

Ms Greenslade has also setup another group ‘Care to Share’ aiming to get nursing homes involved with the fun and encourage the public to make jingle bells to distribute among these homes.

Postboxes will be setup in some shops and children can make jingle bells – using pipe cleaners and mini bells – and write a letter to post. As letters will need to be quarantined for 72 hours, the boxes will be collected the week before Christmas.

Those wanting to get involved with Care to Share can e-mail Jodie at jodie.greenslade@gmail.com or text 07791 888016 with their name and address.