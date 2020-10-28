ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board have made an emergency appeal to Gwent residents as its emergency departments are under "significant pressure."

The health board has asked people to not attend the emergency departments at either Nevill Hall Hospital or the Royal Gwent Hospital if they are not seriously unwell or in need of emergency care.

Anyone who does attend when they don't need to will be redirected to other health board services, the health board statement read.

"We are continuing to treat an increasing number of patients with Covid-19 in our hospitals," read the statement. "Our Emergency Departments at Nevill Hall Hospital and the Royal Gwent Hospital are under significant pressure with the number of patients attending, both with Covid and non Covid.

"We have long waiting times and we need to request your support in only attending our Emergency Departments if you are seriously unwell and need emergency care.

"Due to the numbers attending our departments we are finding it extremely difficult to remain within the social distancing guidelines.

"Please think carefully before attending.

"If you do attend and it is not an emergency or you are not seriously unwell you will be redirected to services more appropriate to your needs.

"Choosing the right place to receive advice and care will help us ensure that our Hospitals are not overwhelmed and enable us to provide timely treatment for patients most in need.

"Please choose well and consider your local pharmacy, your GP, or a Minor Injury Unit and ring NHS 111 for advice. You can also ring 111 if you need to access urgent primary care when your own GP surgery is closed.

"Thank you for your ongoing support in these challenging and unprecedented times."