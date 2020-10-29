A NEWPORT man has been jailed after stealing a car and assaulting an emergency worker.
Joe Parry was sentenced to one year and nine months in jail.
On April 23 this year, the 27-year-old stole a vehicle from outside a property in Newport.
He was then seen driving dangerously, and crashed into five parked cars.
After being arrested he was taken to hospital.
While receiving treatment he told officers that he had coronavirus and began to cough at them.
Parry was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and assaulting an emergency worker.
The officer in the case, DC Alistair Frame said: "During the early hours of 23rd April 2020 Joe Parry stole a vehicle from outside a property on Harrow Road, Newport.
"The vehicle was seen being driven dangerously by officers in Alway and ended up colliding with five parked vehicles.
"Parry was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment. Whilst at hospital he purposely coughed at officers, stating he was Covid-19 positive."