TWO contentious plans - for a block of 18 retirement apartments, and for 24 homes for over-55s - in a Monmouthshire village, will be brought back to the county council's planning committee next week.

Proposals for an active living centre with 18 apartments to accommodate people aged over 60, off Merthyr Road in Llanfoist, and plans to build 24 homes on a site next to the recently-opened Foxhunters Care Community in the village, were considered by the council’s planning committee earlier this month.

Councillors rejected the plans for the active living centre, and approved plans for the homes for over 55s - both decisions going against officer recommendations.

The two applications were deferred because Monmouthshire County Council regulations stipulate that when the planning committee does not accept the officer’s recommendation, the application must be deferred until the next planning committee.

The retirement block of 18 apartments was rejected by the committee following concerns it would have a detrimental impact on the appearance of the site, would impede on the privacy of neighbours, and restrict views towards the Blaenavon World Heritage Site.

If approved, it would include facilities such as a courtyard, swimming pool and gym.

Despite 55 objections, council planners had recommended approval and it will now be considered by the planning committee once again next week, for a final decision.

The plans for bungalows for people aged over 55 were recommended refusal by officers because the local development plan had allocated the land for employment use. But councillors approved the application because there is “a critical need” for this type of accommodation.

The care scheme would involve 24 homes, including 20 bungalows.

A final decision will be made on both schemes on Tuesday November 3.