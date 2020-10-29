OUR readers have been pictured with celebrities from music, sport, acting and more.

Lindsey Hayes (above), of Newport shared this photograph of her with the Sir Cliff Richard, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday. He was at the Newport Centre performing in a gospel concert March 22, 1991. Lindsey, who also sent in a publicity leaflet for the same event, said: "As I played a big part in arranging this event I got to meet Cliff backstage which is why he is wearing casual clothes. I also got to serve him with refreshments. I have met him a few times since then. He comes across as being a genuinely nice person."

Bethan White (above) , of Newport, and her friend are pictured with performer Sean Paul when he was performing in Cardiff.

Here is Pete Biggins (above), of Newport, pictured with comedian Jack Whitehall when he was filming 'Who Do You Think You Are?' in the centre Newport being told how one of his ancestors was involved in dealing with the Chartists rising.

Ashley Gareth John Meredith (above), of Tredegar, is pictured with actor Michael Sheen on St David's Day 2015 at Bedwellty Park in Tredegar on the People's March for the NHS.

Holly Williams (above), of Abercarn, shared this picture of her and DJ MK (Marc Kinchen) who she met at Parklife in 2019.

Sophie Ward (above), of Cwmbran, sitting next to actor Stephen Graham on a ride at Drayton Manor.

Here is Bethan Edge (above), of Undy, with former Wales rugby international Mike Phillips, who she met at the Indian Empire restaurant near Caldicot at a breast cancer charity night.

Lucy Davies (above), of Newport, shared this picture of her meeting YouTuber Joe Sugg at a book signing in Bristol.

Julie Taylor (above), of Caldicot, sent in this picture of herself with former Wales rugby player and TV pundit Jonathan Davies when he was opening the Asda store at Leckwith in Cardiff.