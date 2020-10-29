A WELSH-MEDIUM nursery in Pontypool has been recognised at a virtual awards ceremony for nurseries in Wales.
Ysgol Feithrin Pontypool was named as the best Cylch Meithrin (nursery) in south east Wales at the Mudiad Meithrin’s virtual awards on Saturday, October 24.
And, to add to their success, the nursery was then named the best Cylch Meithrin throughout Wales.
The ceremony had more than 450 nominees across its categories.
Helen Greenwood, nursery leader, said: “Receiving these important awards is a great honour. We are all very proud of all the children in our care and I would like to say a huge thank you to the fantastic team of staff as well as the families who support our work for making this possible.
“We are also very grateful to Mudiad Meithrin for their continuing support during these uncertain times.
“Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl was set up in 1979 and works hard to create a happy, bilingual friendly atmosphere for the children in their care.
“We work in partnership with schools, local amenities and organisations in the community.”
Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, Mudiad Meithrin’s chief executive, said: “The awards ceremony gives Mudiad Meithrin an opportunity to recognise and thank the staff and volunteers at grassroots level.
“It was wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate the good practice that is happening across Wales.”