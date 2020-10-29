SUPERMARKET chain Asda have issued an urgent recall on several items of children’s clothing sold in its George range - following fears that they could catch fire.

Shoppers were alerted to the issue by a warning has been issued on Asda's website.

Customers who purchased any of the items mentioned on the recall have been urged to return them in order to avoid potentially dangerous accidents.

Which products have Asda recalled?

Asda have released a full list of the gowns and their product code which are affected by the recall so customers can check if the item they purchased needs to be returned.

The affected products are as follows:

Girl's dressing gowns

Pink Cloud Gown - Product code: 5750 0973 102

Pink Heart Gown- Product Code: 5750 1736 510

Grey Dinosaur Gown - Product Code: 5750 0972 203

White Spot Gown - Product Code: 5750 1919 703

Pink Spot Gown - Product Codes: 5750 1442 102, 5750 1718 102

Navy Heart Gown - Product Code: 5750 1921 002

Black / White Spot Gown - Product Code: 5750 1443 210, 5750 1719 210

Purple Heart Gown - Product Code: 5750 1922 010

Blue Spot Gown - Product Code: 5750 1444 001

Pink Star Gown - Product Code: 5750 1924 102

Lilac Spot Gown - Product Code: 5750 1445 00

Boy's dressing gowns

Grey Star Gown - Product code: 5740 1107 203

Red Star Gown - Product Codes: 5740 0693 100, 5740 0396 203

Grey with Check Lining Gown - Product Codes: 5740 1278 203, 5740 1529 203

Shark Print Gown - Product Code: 5740 1595 203

Blue Stripe Gown - Product Code: 5740 1452 001

Polar Bear Gown - Product Code: 5740 1668 203

Basic Navy Gown - Product codes: 5740 1538 002, 5740 1311 002, 5740 1104 002, 5740 0395 002

Basic Kaki Gown - Product Code: 5740 1537 407

Basic Black Gown - Product Codes: 5740 1538 200, 5740 1538 200, 5740 1105 200

Basic Blue Gown - Product Codes: 5740 1106 001, 5740 1357 001

3 Piece Space Set - Product Code: 5740 1452 001

3 Piece Penguin Set - Product Code: 5740 1545 203

What have Asda said about the recall?

The range of boy’s and girl’s dressing gowns are being recalled as they fail to meet the “stringent flammability requirement as set out by George and the UK Nightwear (Safety) Regulation.”

The issue is caused by the cotton jersey hood lining on the gowns, which come in a variety of plain colours and prints.

Asda is advising customers who have purchased any of the items affected by the recall to stop using them immediately and return them to their nearest store for a full refund.

Shoppers do not need a receipt to return the item and no other dressing gowns sold by Asda are affected.

Alternatively, you can contact Asda Customer Relations for further information on 0800 952 0101.

In a statement, the supermarket said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused, but as safety is our top priority we hope you will understand the reasons for this action.”