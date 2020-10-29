Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In the ideal world, we’d all spring out of bed at 6 a.m. for a quick run or HIIT session before strolling into the kitchen to quickly whip up a delicious, fruity post-workout smoothie. For most of us, this vision of healthy living is pretty far from reality. Nevertheless, you can certainly take a step in the right direction with a good smoothie blender.

If you’re interested in improving your fruit and veggie intake this autumn, investing in a handy smoothie maker is a sure-fire way to form a new habit. And when it comes to blenders, NutriBullet is often touted as being one of the best.

NutriBullet is a company that specialises in making sleek, high-powered, compact blenders. With their incredibly convenient detachable containers, these machines do away with the need for pouring from blender to glass. NutriBullet blenders also boast a wide range of intelligent features such as built-in scales, real-time ingredient tracking, and a high-powered motor for optimum nutrient extraction.

With all of these in-built features, it will come as no surprise to learn that these blenders can be a little pricey. However, you can currently get a few of the models at a serious discount on Amazon.

The original NutriBullet 600 is down to £57.99 from £89.99, the powerful and stylish NutriBullet 900W Blender is down to £67 from £79.99 and the Bluetooth savvy “smart blender” NutriBullet Balance 9-Piece is down to £127.49 from £149.99.

Are these advanced bullet blenders really worth it? Well, the NutriBullet NBR-1201 made our list of best blenders of 2020 thanks to its large capacity, its attractive design, and its high power capabilities.

However, we also did some research into the company’s “nutrient extraction” claims. Can NutriBullet really get more nutrients out of your ingredients than other blenders? The short answer is — not really. According to our tests and a pretty intensive investigation by NBC News, the NutriBullet is probably capable of giving pretty much the same percentage of nutrients as other blenders.

Nevertheless, even if the NutriBullet can’t work miracles, it is undoubtedly a powerful, high-quality blender that looks great on the kitchen counter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.