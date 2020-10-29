TWO parts of Gwent are in the top five for the most energy efficient housing in Wales.
The study by NimbleFins has revealed the areas in Wales that are wasting energy and those saving it.
With average household energy bills costing close to £1,300 a year, having an energy efficient home can also save you money.
It was Caerphilly that achieved the top spot overall in Wales, and a top 50 spot in England and Wales overall.
Notably, Caerphilly has a very high proportion of houses compared to flats - 91 per cent vs nine per cent - but still took the top spot in Wales overall.
Torfaen placed third in the top five, just below Cardiff, but above Wrexham and the Vale of Glamorgan.
The worst areas in Wales were Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Powys, Ceredigion, and Gwynedd – all with scores under 60.
No Gwent areas were in the bottom five.