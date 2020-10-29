THE deaths of 12 more people in Gwent due to coronavirus have been confirmed by Public Health Wales today, among a further 21 across Wales.
The Gwent figure is the biggest in the areas since coronavirus began to spread again towards the end of August, and takes the total amount of deaths in the area since the pandemic began - according to Public Health Wales - to 321.
There have also been a further 243 cases confirmed today across Gwent, out of 1,375 throughout Wales.
The Gwent cases are: Caerphilly, 63; Torfaen, 52; Blaenau Gwent, 51; Newport, 40; Monmouthshire, 37.
The other deaths confirmed in Wales today were in the Swansea Bay University Health Board (UHB) area (three), and the Cardiff & Vale, Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales), and Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB areas (two each).
Today's 21 confirmed deaths in Wales follow 37 yesterday.
The number of cases across Wales since the pandemic began now totals 47, 834, according to Public Health Wales.
Blaenau Gwent has a rolling weekly case rate - to October 26 - of 420.8 per 100,000 population, by far the highest in Gwent, and during that period, 295 cases were confirmed, with more than one-in-five people (21.2 per cent) tested returning a positive result for coronavirus.
Other rolling weekly case rates for Gwent are: Caerphilly, 267.8 per 100,000; Torfaen, 248; Newport, 162.9; Monmouthshire, 160.7.
The current all-Wales weekly case rate is 233 per 100,000.
The highest weekly case rates in Wales are in Merthyr Tydfil - 523.8 per 100,000 - and in Rhondda Cynon Taf - 463.4.
A quarter of those tested in these areas in the week to October 26 returned a positve result.
The latest cases in Wales are as follows:
Swansea - 160
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 152
Cardiff - 144
Wrexham - 80
Neath Port Talbot - 77
Merthyr Tydfil - 67
Caerphilly - 63
Flintshire - 62
Bridgend - 53
Torfaen - 52
Blaenau Gwent - 51
Newport - 40
Vale of Glamorgan - 40
Monmouthshire - 37
Conwy - 32
Carmarthenshire - 29
Powys - 21
Anglesey - 19
Denbighshire - 16
Gwynedd - 15
Pembrokeshire - 11
Ceredigion - four
Unknown location - eight
Resident outside Wales - 92
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
