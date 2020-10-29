A TOTAL of 48 staff members at a food factory in Bedwas have tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week Peter’s Food Service, in Bedwas in Caerphilly, tested all staff members for coronavirus after 19 employees – out of 613 – at the unit tested positive for the disease.

Now it has been revealed 48 staff members - 11.2 per cent of the workforce - have tested positive.

In Caerphilly - which was the first area of Wales to go into local lockdown - the general positivity rate is 16.4 per cent and the all-Wales positive rate is 14.4 per cent (over the same seven-day period).

A spokes from the company said: “Ideally, we do not want any cases but given our location, we would expect some colleagues to become positive. The key issue is then of course control so that others are safeguarded."

Peter's Food Factory has worked 'proactively' with the local authority and the NHS in response to coronavirus cases associated with the company.

The company focus on 'safeguarding the health of all colleagues' and have reminded colleagues of the need for 'responsible behaviour' such as complying with social distancing measures, both 'in and outside of work.'

The business has contingency plans in place and has agreed mitigation plans with customers to assist with any disruption that may occur.

The spokesman added: “We wish to thank them sincerely. Many of them have experience of similar incidents and have shared learnings and best practice to help Peter’s respond to this event.

“Equally the local and Welsh Government authorities have been generous with their advice and support in helping Peter’s to deal with this incident as they have in the whole of the pandemic.

“As a business we are hugely grateful to the efforts put in by all our colleagues in complying with the procedures that were introduced and their efforts in keeping the bakery operating in a Covid environment since March.”

The company has said it produced 96 per cent of its normal volume last week and is operating at "nearly normal" levels this week.