HEAVY rain has resulted in a Newport cemetery being flooded.
The recent downpours have waterlogged St Woolos Cemetery in the city to such an extent that it has become flooded.
READ MORE:
'Emergency works' are required at the site, according to a post on social media from Newport City Council.
However, that council have said that it is not yet known when the work is scheduled to start or how long the process will take.
The cemetery remains open to the public at this time.
St Woolos Cemetery in Newport also flooded badly back in 2016 (pictured above).