THE headteacher of a Newport high school where six year groups are currently self-isolating due to coronavirus has revealed when each year will return to school.

Bassaleg School recently revealed there had been a confirmed coronavirus case among their Year 11 pupils.

In a letter, the school’s headteacher, Victoria Lambe, said: “In line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council all pupils in Year 11 will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

Year Nine is now the only year group from Bassaleg High School not self-isolating, with the school currently closed for half-term.

Now, Ms Lambe has outlined when each year group will return to school.

"We are very mindful that it has been a very busy few days in terms of correspondence from the school in regard to self-isolation periods for individual year groups following a period of 7 weeks this Autumn Term without a positive case," she said.

"To this end, please find below a summary of all important dates and key information for your convenience."

The return to school will be as follows:

Year 7 - November 9

Year 8 - November 2

Year 9 - N/A

Year 10 - November 9

Year 11 - November 9

Years 12/13 - November 9

However, the school has stressed that children must, until the return date, remain home, must not go to public areas or other people’s houses, and must not use public transport or taxis for 14 days or until parents have been told that it is safe to do so.

"They must minimise contact with other people in their home and not invite people to visit," said the statement.

All learners will be able to access work remotely as planned from Monday, November 2, apart from Year 8 who will return to site, as indicated above.

"All pupils accessing learning remotely should follow their timetable to engage in live online lessons via our ‘blended learning’ model," said Ms Lambe

"Please can I remind parents/carers of the most recent update from Mr Maughan on how to support your child in accessing this blended learning model, also published on our website.

"Whilst your child is off school, please continue to be alert for any symptoms of COVID-19."