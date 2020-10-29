BUSINESSES in Rhymney are being urged to be vigilant following a series of commercial burglaries in the area.
Gwent Police are investigating three burglaries at the Lawns Industrial Estate which took place between 8pm and 9.50pm on Tuesday, October 27
Items stolen include a Makita radio, saw and welding equipment.
Officers are also investigating four attempted burglaries – two of which took place at the Lawns Industrial Estate and one at Rhymney Rugby Club on Tuesday, October 27. The fourth took place at Rhymney Youth Centre on Monday, October 26.
DS Sam Bonnici said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information or who may have been offered these items for sale to get in contact.
"An increase in high-visibility patrols will be carried out in these areas in order to provide reassurance to our communities.
“We are asking business owners to be vigilant and secure their property as best they can and invest in CCTV and alarms if possible. It is important that businesses owners regularly review the security of their premise in particular those which are left unstaffed, empty or closed during this lockdown period.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101, quoting log reference 20*392326 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.