THE Welsh Government has confirmed whether or not fireworks can be bought in Wales during the 'firebreak' lockdown.
With Wales in a firebreak lockdown - which ends on November 9 - restrictions are in place throughout the country, including a ban on non-essential items being sold during this time period.
Yesterday, Welsh Government updated a list on what 'essential' items can be bought in Wales throughout the firebreak period.
Although fireworks were not included on the list, the Welsh Government has now confirmed they can be bought.
A spokesman said:“Licensed premises that are still open (newsagents and supermarkets) are permitted to sell fireworks.
"However, people need a reasonable excuse to leave home - buying fireworks is not a reasonable excuse.”
This suggests that people can buy fireworks along with their essential goods, but should not leave their home specifically to buy fireworks.
This news comes ahead of Bonfire Night, on November 5.
Due to the Welsh firebreak lockdown public displays have been cancelled, which could potentially mean more people celebrating from their gardens.
South Wales Fire and Rescue service are preparing for a 'busier' night than usual this year and have reminded the public that fireworks are explosives 'and 'should be treated with respect' and only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the Firework Code.
Head of Fire Crime and Home Safety, Group Manager Paul Mason said:"Fireworks are a lot of fun but it’s very important to be cautious and to enjoy the celebrations responsibly.
"Acting irresponsibly around fires and fireworks can have devastating consequences, can cause life threatening injuries and can even cost lives.”