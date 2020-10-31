IF THIS year wasn't scary enough, why not try your luck at our Halloween quiz?
Although trick or treating and fancy dress parties may not be on this year, that doesn't mean we can't all partake in some festive fun.
There are still lots of spooky activities you can enjoy with your family and friends be that be in person if you live with them or virtually.
From getting crafty to making scary Tik-Tok videos or whiling the night away with some cocktails.
Test your knowledge against your pals with our ghoulish quiz and see who can get the highest score:
What score did you get? Let us know in the comments!