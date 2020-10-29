A GWENT region has seen the highest rate of house price growth in the whole of Britain.

The latest research from property portal OpenBrix has revealed which areas of Britain have seen the highest rate of house price growth since the start of this year.

Blaenau Gwent has seen the highest growth of all areas of Britain with an increase of 9.3 per cent - the average house price in the area is £99,665.

Ceredigion (7.6 per cent), Monmouthshire (6.8 per cent), Wrexham (6.1 per cent) and Pembrokeshire (5.2 per cent) also feature within the top 10 for Wales.

OpenBrix analysed Land Registry data on house price growth in Britain and found that since the start of the year, house prices have jumped by 2.9 per cent despite the pandemic halting market activity in its tracks during lockdown.

However, some areas have seen a far greater level of growth. Wales has enjoyed the largest jump of all regions with property prices up 5.7 per cent, closely followed by the North West at 5.4 per cent.

Wales also accounts for 26 per cent of the top 50 areas for highest house price growth on a more local level, beaten only by Scotland with the nation home to 28 per cent of the top 50 best performing areas in Britain.

The North West is home to the largest number of best performing areas in England, accounting for 10 per cent of the top 50 locations.

The City of London is the second-highest in Britain and highest in England with an 8.7 per cent annual increase, with Northumberland and Bristol the only other areas of England to make the top 10 with increases of 6 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively.

East Ayrshire ranks with the highest house price growth in Scotland since the start of the year, with property values up by 6 per cent. The area is also joined in the top 10 by East Lothian with an increase of 5.2 per cent.