Here's the latest Argus column by Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert:

AT THE time of writing this column we are a week into the Welsh Government’s ‘firebreak’ lockdown.

This is a short, sharp set of restrictions to help ease the pressure on the NHS and reduce the transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

I am reassured that most people are doing what is required, however, I have been horrified to hear examples of aggression and abuse towards shop staff across Gwent.

Whatever your view on the current restrictions there is no excuse for this behaviour. Shop staff are not responsible for setting these guidelines and no one should have to face abuse and threatening behaviour as they go about their work.

This is a time to pull together. If we all play our part now then, hopefully, we can avoid a longer, stricter set of restrictions, in the future.

So please, act responsibly and treat others with respect during this difficult time.

- This month we marked Black History Month which is an opportunity to celebrate Gwent’s rich multicultural heritage and the cohesion that exists within our communities.

Existing political differences, and social and economic anxieties, have been exacerbated in recent months by Covid-19. The spread of this virus, and the effects of the social restrictions put in place to tackle it, has put clear pressures and demands on all our communities but our Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities have been disproportionally affected by this.

The death of George Floyd in America has also left many in these communities feeling anger and dismay. Trust in policing across the world has been damaged.

Moving forward, we must rebuild this trust and reassure our communities that anyone dealing with the police in Gwent will be treated equally, fairly and with respect.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly and I are committed to ensuring that the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our organisations. These priorities are now more important than ever and we have published a new joint Strategic Equality Plan that will embed them firmly into our decision making.

The plan was completed following some extensive engagement with the public and I would like to thank everyone who took part.

- I was reassured to see that the latest crime data from the Office of National Statistics shows that Gwent continues to have one of the lowest levels of reported crime in the UK.

It confirms that Gwent remains as one of the safest places to live, work and do business.

However, we know there is serious under-reporting of certain crimes by victims and that reports of domestic and sexual violence remain low. This is of particular concern at the moment when so many of us are confined to our homes.

You do not have to suffer in silence and help is available.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence, advice is available on the Gwent Safeguarding website - www.gwentsafeguarding.org.uk

You can also call Live Fear Free, the Welsh Government helpline, for free on 0808 8010 800. In an emergency, always call 999.