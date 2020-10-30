A NEWPORT café has taken the initiative to offer free school lunches to children this Hallowe’en.

Despite the Welsh Government announcing plans to provide free school meals for all school holidays up to and including Easter 2021, Cabin Cwtch in Langstone, Newport, were still inspired by Marcus Rashford’s campaign and felt compelled to help.

They will be offering their ‘Big Cwtch Box’ for children from Monday, October 26 until Sunday, November 1.

“Marcus Rashford’s campaign inspired us to do this,” said co-owner Olivia Vers, who owns the café with her mum Julie Vers.

“We believe that the work he is doing is incredible for those families and children living in poverty across the nation.

“Although the Welsh Government are guaranteeing school meals, it isn’t just those in receipt of free school meals who are in need.

“The impact of the virus has taken away people’s livelihoods, those who have now found themselves in unemployment are suffering, unable to feed their children.

“We will do our utmost to ensure those in need are getting the support they deserve”.

The café has had a good response to the idea, with many offering to help in any way they can – which inspired them to start another care package.

“We can up with the idea of putting the fundraiser the ‘Big Cwtch Care Package’ to allow our customers and the public to show their support and thanks”, she added.

The ‘Big Cwtch Care Box’ is a hamper that includes bread, milk, butter, preserves, ham, cheese, squash and more to pair with their free school lunch in order for families to be able to provide for their children for the week.

The café normally runs as collection only and the coffee house is open from 10 till 2 during the firebreak lockdown for takeaways and collections.

To put an order in, head to their Facebook page at @CabinCwtch.