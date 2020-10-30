MORE than half of maintained schools, including 80 per cent of secondary schools, in Newport have seen positive coronavirus cases in the first half of the autumn term.

Thirty-three of 59 schools funded and controlled by Newport City Council have seen at least one positive coronavirus case among staff or students. This includes eight secondary schools, 23 primary schools, one special school, and one pupil referral unit.

In total there were 68 confirmed cases among staff and pupils between September 2 and October 23.

Bassaleg School has seen more cases than any other school in Newport, with 10 positive coronavirus cases. St Julian’s High School has had five positive cases, with two coming from the Learning Development Centre.

Seventeen schools have returned one positive case since the start of the autumn term.

Those who have been identified as a close contact to all the cases were told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Schools in Newport have created class or year group bubbles to help reduce the spread of the virus and limit the number of people needing to self-isolate in the case of a positive test.

A spokesman for the council said: “Procedures are already in place within all Newport schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes.

“All schools have made preparations for blended learning, as was developed and delivered during initial lockdown, to ensure pupils can continue their education should they not be able to attend school.

“All residents are encouraged to remain alert to Covid-19 and continue to follow national guidance to help combat the spread of the virus.

“School staff remain vigilant to pupils displaying any symptoms and are ready to take appropriate action. Parents, carers and guardians can support this by remaining alert and ensuring that children do not attend school if they develop any potential symptoms, however mild.”

Schools with coronavirus cases in the first half of term

Primary schools: Alway Primary School; Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary School; Charles Williams Primary School; Crindau Primary School; Clytha Primary School; Ysgol Gynradd Eveswell Primary School; Glan Usk Primary School; Glasllwch Primary School; Langstone Primary School; Lliswerry Primary School; Maindee Primary School; Malpas Church Primary School; Malpas Court Primary School; Malpas Park Primary School; Marshfield Primary School; Millbrook Primary School; Pentrepoeth Primary School; St Gabriel’s RC Primary School; St Julian’s Primary School; St Mary’s RC Primary School; St Woolos Primary School; Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd; Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael.

Secondary schools: Bassaleg School; Carleon Comprehensive School; John Frost High School; Llanwern High School; Lliswerry High School; Newport High School; St Joseph’s RC High School; St Julian’s High School.

Special school: Maes Ebbw School.

Pupil referral unit: Bridge Achievement Centre.