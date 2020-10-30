PLANS to transform a pavilion in Wattsville into a community hall have moved a step forward after a licence was granted for alcohol sales and the playing of recorded music.

Wattsville Community Group, a charity initially set up by Wattsville FC, is hoping to revitalise the village’s community hall.

One half of the pavilion was used as changing rooms for the football club, while the other half was used by a youth club once a week. Now, the community group is in the process of revamping the building and plans are in place to create a whole timetable of events.

The licence will allow alcohol sales at the community hub seven days a week. On week days alcohol can be sold from 7pm to 11pm, on Saturdays it will be from midday to 11pm and Sundays midday to 8pm.

The licence also allows recorded music, which will predominately be through a CD player, although the licence will allow external DJs for events such as childrens’ parties. This will have the same hours as the alcohol licence, expect for Wednesdays and Sundays. On Wednesdays recorded music can be played from 5pm to 11pm and on Sundays from midday to 10pm.

Speaking at Caerphilly council’s licensing committee meeting, one of the trustees Wayne Brinkley, said they were trying to create a hub for the community.

Mr Brinkley said: “It was in a bad state, so we’ve put in £10,000 to get it to where it is now.”

Mr Brinkley said he hoped the hub could be used for parties, the community, the local football club and youth club.

Some residents raised concerns over the noise level, however no concerns were raised by relevant authorities during the statutory consultation period.