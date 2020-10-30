Our Camera Club has nearly 4,000 members sharing their photos every day.
All ages and abilities are welcome to show off their photography in Gwent - this includes Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly.
The sky is the limit on subjects which members can photograph, and themes are sometimes suggested.
Here are some of the brilliant bird photos shared this week!
Want to join South Wales Argus Camera Club? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Terry Winter spotted this majestic buzzard at Caldicot Castle
This lovely motion shot is the work of Lyn Evans
A beautiful photo by Billy Rees - taken from a house window
Larry Wilkie spotted this feathered family at Magor Marsh
Linda Hill did a spectacular job with this swan photo
This plump little fella was photographed by Daniel Edward Watts
"Got any grapes?" A quacking photo by Joanna Price