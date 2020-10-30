Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s 2020 and, sadly for some, the trend of the overgrown bushy hipster beard is pretty much a thing of the past. These days, the tidiness of your facial hair can literally make or break your whole look. Plus, no one wants messy, tangled facial hair escaping from the edges of their face mask! Not only is tidy facial hair very trendy it’s also an important part of keeping your beard healthy. A well-kept beard is a must.

If you prefer to take a trip to the Barber and let a professional take care of your beard, you may be a little worried about the coming winter. While hair salons and barbershops are still open in all COVID tiers, it’s unclear whether (yet again) the rules will change.

Well, for all the bearded men out there, we have some great news. The Wahl Beard Trimmer is reduced on Amazon, going for just £59.99, down from an RRP of £89.99.

And this isn’t just any old beard trimmer. It's the best beard trimmer we have ever tested.

There’s a lot to love about this Wahl trimmer. With exceptional battery life, professional-level trimming, and a gorgeous sleek design, this trimmer really stands out from the crowd.

This trimmer comes with four heads for trimming, shaving, detailing, and cutting, meaning you can get a super precise, clean trim. It also offers a unique one minute charge feature, so that you can quickly perform a three minute trim, even if you’ve forgotten to recharge your device.

This model looks a little different to the one we reviewed, as it features a cobalt blue body, however it does offer the same unbelievable results. And at £30 off, this really is an unmissable deal.

Get the Wahl Beard Trimmer from Amazon for £59.99 (Save £30)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.