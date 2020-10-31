A FORMER Great British Bake Off contestant has revealed a spooktacular recipe for a 'Moon witch blackberry pie'.

Who came up with the recipe?

Former Bake Off contestant Helena Garcia, who appeared on the hit Channel 4 show in 2019, created the devilish delight.

Helena said: “This pie can easily be made vegan by using shop-bought non-butter shortcrust pastry instead, and brushing the pastry with vegan milk.

“If in season, I highly recommend picking your own blackberries. There’s something rather special about foraging your ingredients from the wild and magically transforming them into a sweet treat.”

Moon witch blackberry pie recipe from The Wicked Baker by Helena Garcia

Ingredients:

(Serves 6-8)

300g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

1/2tsp salt

1tsp icing sugar

225g unsalted butter, cut into cubes

4–5tbsp ice-cold water

1 egg yolk, for brushing

For the filling:

800g fresh blackberries

100g caster sugar, plus extra if needed

1tbsp cornflour

1tsp lemon juice

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tbsp ground almonds

Method:

1. Pulse the flour, salt and icing sugar together in a food processor a couple of times to mix together. Add the cubed butter and pulse until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs (alternatively, do this with your hands).

2. Add the water, one tablespoon at a time, until the mixture forms large clumps and holds together when you press it.

3. Dust your work surface with flour and tip the dough out onto it. Knead it a couple of times to bring it together. Form into a ball, flatten it, cover in cling-film and refrigerate while you make the filling.

4. For the filling, combine the blackberries, sugar, cornflour, lemon juice and cinnamon and leave for 15 minutes.

5. Preheat the oven to 170°C fan [375°F/Gas mark 5]. You will need a 23cm pie dish.

6. Divide the pastry into two portions, one slightly bigger for the base of the dish. Roll out the larger piece on a lightly floured surface to a 3mm thickness and use it to line the pie dish. Cover with cling-film and refrigerate while you make the top. Roll out the remaining pastry and cut out a flying witch silhouette, a crescent moon and some little stars using a paper template. You can cut out other shapes, if you like.

7. Sprinkle the ground almonds over the base of the pie and top with the blackberry mixture. Top with the cut-out shapes and brush them with the egg yolk. Bake for 30–35 minutes until golden brown. If the top is cooking quicker than the bottom, cover with foil. Serve hot.

The Wicked Baker: Cakes And Treats To Die For by Helena Garcia, Photography by Patricia Niven, is published by Quadrille, priced £12.99. Available now.