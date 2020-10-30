A NEWPORT woman is calling time on a career at a supermarket which has spanned more than 40 years.

Tricia Lovesey, 75, has worked for Asda for 41 years and will be scanning her last item on Saturday.

Mrs Lovesey started working for the supermarket at its Rogerstone branch back in 1979.

She then moved to the store in Duffryn, Newport - and worked there ever since.

"She’s done every job going at Asda," said husband Robert.

"She was on the cigarette counter, the petrol and now she works on the tills."

Mr Lovesey said that he was worried that, under current coronavirus restrictions, his wife would not be given the send-off she deserved.

"I didn’t want her to just pick up her bags and go," he said.

He explained that, back in the 1970s, the couple were on one salary.

"It wasn’t enough so she decided to go for an interview," he said.

"Over the years she’s worked all kinds of shifts but now she’s being doing part-time."

MORE NEWS:

Mrs Lovesey had been on furlough for 13 weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"But still went back to work," said Mr Lovesey, explaining that after returning to work at the store, his wife had developed a cough.

"I phoned 111 straight away," he said.

"Luckily the test came back negative, but it put the willies up us."

He said that his wife was "a stubborn person" and that she would miss her role at the store.

"I said she can’t go on forever," he said.

"She’s made her mind up now though.

"There is this virus going around too."

Mrs Lovesey will finish her 41-year stint at Adsa at 11.30am on Saturday, October 31.