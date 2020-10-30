TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Newport mayor and community champion.

Noel Trigg served as mayor of Newport in 2008 to 2009, as well as sitting on Newport City Council as a Bettws ward councillor for many years.

He died on Thursday, aged 86.

A former boxer - Mr Trigg was Welsh light heavyweight champion for a period in the mid-1950s before exiting the ring for good in 1959 - he was in his 50s before he entered political pugilism, being elected first to Gwent County Council, and later Newport City Council, where for a time he chaired the licensing committee.

During his term as Mayor in 2008/09, he raised thousands of pounds during his charity appeal, for St Anne's Hospice, and for the city-based Raven House Trust.

Confirming his passing, Mr Trigg's family said: "It is with a profound sense of sadness that we announce the passing of Noel, a wonderful husband to Valerie, father to Louise and Melanie, grandfather to Kirsty, Luke, Chloe, Gabrielle and Mia, and great-grandfather to Elise, Logan, Sienna, Rhea-Mae and Carter.

"He prided himself on helping people, championing causes for anyone and everyone who needed his help and support.

"He was proud to be a councillor, and he was proud to serve the Bettws community.

"Noel was a champion Welsh boxer, a pub landlord - running the Coach and Horses at Caerwent and building The Gladiator in Malpas - and ran sports shops in Pontypool and Newport.

"He had the most amazing life, and was a hero to so many. We will miss him dearly."

Mr Trigg's passing came just two weeks after his wife Valeria died, and on the day the family said farewell to her.

The family said: "It is a devastating time for us all, but as a family, we take enormous comfort from the outpouring of messages sent by so many people from so many different walks of life."

Another former Newport mayor, Matthew Evans, paid tribute to Mr Trigg on twitter.

He said: "Saddened to hear about the death of former Mayor and Councillor Noel Trigg shortly after his wife Val.

"Noel was 'Mr Bettws' and fought hard for his constituents and would never accept the answer 'no', a real character."

Former South Wales Argus editor, Kevin Ward added: "Very sad to hear of the death of former Newport mayor Noel Trigg.

"A regular visitor to the newsroom over the years, Noel was one of a kind.

"An absolute force of nature & a terrific servant to his Bettws community & Newport as a whole. RIP."

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: "We have had the sad news that Noel Trigg, a former Newport mayor and councillor, has died and this is particularly poignant as it comes so soon after the death of his wife Valerie.

"They both represented the city with dignity and commitment when Noel was mayor in 2008/2009 and Valerie was mayoress.

"Noel served the people of Newport for many years, both as a county councillor and represented the Bettws ward as a city councillor.

"Our sympathy and thoughts are with his family and friends."