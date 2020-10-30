MULTI-million pound plans to improve access to Bristol Airport have been submitted.

The airport has announced plans to bring forward the construction of a new public transport interchange (PTI) facility.

It will improve access and the experience of passengers and staff who travel to the airport using public transport, with increased capacity and new facilities.

That includes a covered walkway direct to the terminal, a dedicated building for public transport users, and food and beverage offerings.

The PTI plans will also see additional a new taxi rank built, electric charging units installed, and new access routes for pedestrians and vehicles.

The submission to North Somerset Council, also includes associated development.

All of the proposed development is located in the northern part of the airport site, to the west and north of the main terminal building.

The development site lies wholly within the operational area of the airport.

The PTI will be located next to the terminal on the site of the existing Drop and Go Zone, to the west of the terminal building and south of the hotel.

The location will provide customers with the ease of access to the Terminal and all associated facilities.

It is proposed the existing Drop and Go Zone will be relocated to the existing car parking area to the north of the terminal and adjacent to the multi-storey car park.

This will ensure access for all pedestrians to the Terminal remains safe and convenient, the airport says.

Dave Lees, chief executive at Bristol Airport said: “The proposed new Public Transport Interchange will enhance the accessibility of the airport for passengers and staff using public transport.

"Sustainability and greener growth is at the heart of Bristol Airport’s plans and this development supports our ambitions to become carbon neutral for direct emissions by 2025 and a net zero airport by 2050.

"The PTI will deliver a substantial improvement in the public transport offering at the airport.”