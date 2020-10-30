ANOTHER year group at a Newport school has been told to self-isolate, a week after a first year group.
Pupils in Year 12 of St Joseph's RC High School, in Newport, will need to self-isolate after a confirmed coronavirus case in the year group.
It comes a week after all Year 8 pupils were asked to self-isolate for 14 days, in line with the Welsh Government's public health guidelines.
In an email sent to parents, headteacher Jackie Jarrett said measures were in place at the school to limit the risk.
She said: "I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community."
The school remains open to all pupils in Year 7 from Monday, in line with Wales' firebreak guidance.
However, parents are asked to be on the lookout for coronavirus symptoms including a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss of taste and smell.
Pupils in Years 7 and 8 should return to school as normal on Monday, November 2 – but the positive case at St Joseph's means Year 8 pupils there must not return to school until their 14-day self-isolation period has finished.