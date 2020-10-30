A CANNABIS factory was discovered by police after emergency services were called to fight a fire at the property.
Reports of a fire at a disused pub in Cwmfelinfach were received by emergency services shortly after 6pm on Thursday.
The small fire was in the basement of the property in Maindee Road, and closed the road.
No one was injured in the fire, but on arrival police discovered a large scale cannabis factory at the property.
More than 2,000 plants of varying maturity were found, as well as hydroponics equipment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Local inspector, Andrew Boucher said: “Officers and our crime scene investigators are making further enquiries at the scene this morning.
"I would appeal to anyone with information relating to the fire or cannabis factory to get in touch.
"I would also encourage all members of our local communities to contact us if they see any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods, especially around derelict buildings.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.