A FATHER-OF-TWO was spared jail after headbutting a man in a Chepstow street.

Kyle Gettings, 34, of Martin Road in Chepstow, attacked his victim on Welsh Street after “the red mist descended.”

Recorder Caroline Rees QC told Cardiff Crown Court she would sentence him on a charge of GBH with regards to the headbutt, but acquitted him on a separate charge of assaulting a person occasioning ABH.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, read out a victim impact statement to the court.

The victim said he had suffered back problems since 2005, which were exacerbated by this attack.

“I’ve been left extremely concerned about the impact this has had on my back," the statement said.

“I have suffered with headaches, which I didn’t before, this has left me bed-ridden.” The victim added the injury had caused him problems as he is self-employed.

He also said he and his family were “nervous out and about in public” in case they “ran in to Mr Gettings or his associates,” and said his wife and daughter had had counselling.

“I have no interest in violence and have never been interested in fighting," his statement said. I didn’t think this would happen to me.”

In mitigation, Nigel Fryer said the defendant had made a “miraculous change” to his life “through sheer force of will and character.”

“His upbringing was frankly Hell,” said Mr Fryer. “It scarred him for life.”

Mr Fryer said Gettings’ upbringing did not condone his actions, but may explain them, and that he accepted the verdict of the jury.

“This was a split-second moment of violence rather than a sustained attack,” said Mr Fryer. “It was an ugly incident. He is not proud of it.”

“It was a very unpleasant incident for which you should be very ashamed,” said Recorder Caroline Rees QC.

However, Judge Rees said Gettings had strong mitigation for his actions.

“You were the victim of horrible, brutal violence as a young boy. It’s greatly to your credit that you have grown up to put that in your past,” she said. “You have become a useful member of the community.”

Gettings was handed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years. He was also made subject to a six-month curfew between 8.30pm and 6am, and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Rees ordered Gettings to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim, to be paid within 28 days, and imposed a statutory surcharge.

“This court has given you a chance today because of what you’ve been through, don’t throw it away,” Judge Rees warned the defendant.