IT’S cold and wet outside so hopefully you’re snuggled up in doors with your beloved furry babies.

There’s nothing better when it’s bleak outside than having your cat or dog to keep you company - until it’s time for walkies at least!

Today we share another batch of your lovely pets - and one of ours too.

Send your pictures by going to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets and filling in the easy form.

Benji loves a woodland walk. Bethan Slocombe, from Newport, has had Benji for nearly two years. He is a bichon cross lhasa apso. “I travelled to Carmarthenshire to get him and it was definitely was worth the trip to get him,” says Bethan.

Today we feature our own Jo Barnes’ cat, Rasti. “We got Rasti from a lovely couple who lived on a remote Monmouthshire farm which you had to walk across a field to get to,” she says. “We’ve had him since a tiny kitten. His name is short for Rastacat, which was a play on Rastamouse, who was a favourite at the time.”

MORE NEWS:

Millie Reeves welcomed two new kittens to the Newport family home as a birthday present for her husband’s 30th. “We lost our family cat suddenly a few months ago and were missing the feline company,” says Millie. Elio (left) and Una are pictured hiding in the laundry.

Iolo gets ready for the rugby autumn internationals. Four month old Iolo lives with Delyth Williams in Newbridge. “He’s such a character and already has us wrapped around his little paws,” she says.

Flynn celebrated his first birthday in lockdown earlier this year at home in Newport. When mum and dad are at work he stays with nanny Heather Sully. “This is my grand-pup, Flynn,” she says. “Always happy when he visits Nanny, he gives special kisses.”

Sixteen-year-old Priscilla lives with Lydia Dowdall in Magor. Priscilla is a Pekingese and is unfortunately totally blind. “She came from Cyprus five years ago but we have had her nine years,” says Priscilla. “She bumps about the place but has plenty of love and cuddles from all the family. She just loves to eat and sleep. Perfect retirement for a elderly doggy. Only thing she misses is the warm sunshine on her bones.”

Ollie recovering from an operation at home in Chepstow with Ffion Harvey. Ollie is a shih tzu, “We’ve never had a dog in the family due to myself being bitten by a dog at a young age as I’ve always been extremely scared,” says Ffion. “However since having Ollie I can’t imagine my life without a dog. We’ve used this time as a family to teach him some tricks! As well as booking him in for the dreaded operation!”

Austin loves playing with his ‘wizzy ball’. Austin has been part of the family for four and a half years. Margot George says he’s a Kings Charles and is “very lively”. “ He enjoys playing with his toys,” she says. “He loves going for a walk and seeing the pigs near home in Caerleon.”

Happy Hallowe'en! Sarah Wilson has had Lola for three and a half years at her home in Newport. “Lola is my permanent shadow anyway so when I was on furlough for five months, she loved every second of lockdown because it meant having me home 24/7,” says Sarah.