A NEWPORT man, arrested following two crashes which closed The Prince of Wales Bridge on Wednesday, has been released under investigation.
The 44-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury.
Officers are continuing to investigate the collisions which happened shortly after 4.20pm on Wednesday.
Both carriageways were closed until around 9.30pm on Wednesday as emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the crashes and investigations were completed.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "A white Ford Transit van collided with a Citroen C4 on the westbound carriageway and immediately after a second collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway involving a Peugeot Boxer van, Renault Master van and a Skoda Fabia.
"The Ford Transit van failed to stop at the scene but was located the following morning.
"The driver of the Peugeot Boxer, a 50 year old man from Bristol, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol following the collision for medical treatment where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition.
"Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage relating to the manner of driving of the white Transit van involved, HW70NSF, is asked to call 101 quoting 2000393370 or to DM us on Facebook or Twitter."