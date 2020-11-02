IT'S been an unprecedented few months for the health and care sector since the arrival of Covid-19 forced everybody to adjust to a ‘new normal’.

Throughout 2020, individuals and teams have had to work hard to balance the ongoing needs and ailments of patients and customers with the necessity of keeping everybody safe from exposure to coronavirus.

In that time our hard-working health and care professionals have demonstrated huge amounts of courage, dedication and sensitivity as they’ve gone about looking after those around them. Their bravery was especially humbling back in the early days of the pandemic when little was known about the virus, both in terms of how it spreads and the best ways to treat it.

Public appreciation of our health and care workers was evident throughout the lockdown, with the Thursday evening ‘Clap for Carers’ becoming a highlight of our weekly lives, and over the past few weeks we at the South Wales Argus have been amazed by the stories of selflessness that have emerged from entries for our annual Health & Care Awards, held in association with t2, many of which we’ll be telling in future editions.

In response to several requests for more time to make nominations, we’ve extended the deadline for entries for another couple of weeks to make sure no deserving individuals or teams are missed out for consideration for the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

Do make the most of this opportunity at https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/healthandcareawards to put forward the details of medical teams, doctors, surgeons, nurses, carers, midwives, support workers and anybody else who has made a difference to your health or day to day needs during this most extraordinary of years.

And while the deadline may seem a few weeks away, don’t delay in sending us your nominations so that we can shine a light on those people who make us all proud of our National Health Service and the people and organisations that support it.