WALES’ first minister has confirmed when the national measures for after firebreak lockdown will be announced.

Wales entered a firebreak lockdown on October 23 with this ‘short and sharp’ measure - which aims to slow the transmission of coronavirus in Wales - ending on November 9.

With many local authorities in Wales in local lockdown prior to the announcement of this firebreak lockdown, it was unclear measures would be in place following the firebreak period.

And today Mark Drakeford confirmed the Welsh Government will announce the new 'national' restrictions for Wales on Monday, November 2.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Mr Drakeford said: “The firebreak period will end on November 9.

“When the firebreak ends coronavirus will still be here with us and, even if a small minority act as though that was not the case, then the risk is that the firebreak period will fail and all the hard work of everybody else will be for nothing.

“That is why the cabinet has been meeting this week and decided not to return to the network of local restrictions that we had in place earlier in autumn."

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mr Drakeford added: “Instead we will put in place a simpler set of national rules that are easier for everybody to understand to help keep us safe and keep the virus under control.

“We’ve been working hard this week to create this new set of measures that we can all live with this Winter and that will give maximum protection together with as much freedom as is feasible.

“That is a difficult balancing act as the virus thrives on contact between people, especially those indoors."

Welsh Government will discuss these new national measures over the weekend and an official announcement is expected on Monday, November 2.