THERE were 378 new cases of coronavirus confirmed across Gwent today - among 1,737 in Wales.

Eleven deaths have also been confirmed in Wales, though none of these were in Gwent.

The number of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 1,859, according to Public Health Wales.

And the total number of cases Wales-wide is now expected to top 50,000 over the weekend, again based on Public Health Wales figures, and the increasing numbers of cases seen in recent weeks.

Given that there have been many unreported cases in the community however, the true figure is likely much higher.

The new cases in Gwent are as follows: Caerphilly, 164; Newport, 73; Blaenau Gwent, 66; Torfaen, 50; Monmouthshire, 25.

Of the 11 deaths confirmed in Wales today, six were in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (UHB) area, four were in the Swansea Bay UHB area, and one was in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) UHB area.

In the past month there have been 243 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Wales, again according to Public Health Wales, 43 of which have been in Gwent.

Increasing case numbers across Wales are reflected in the rapidly rising rolling weekly case rates.

Across Wales, to October 27, the rolling rate was 245.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Three areas of Gwent - Blaenau Gwent (439.4), Caerphilly (297.1), and Torfaen (254.4) are above this. The current rolling weekly case rates for Newport and Monmouthhsire are identical, at 171.3 per 100,000.

There were 1,511 cases in Gwent in the week to October 27, out of 7,739 across Wales.

More than one-in-five people tested in Blaenau Gwent (21.3 per cent) and Caerphilly (20.7 per cent) during that week, returned a positive result for coronavirus.

The rolling weekly case rate in Merthyr Tydfil is currently the highest in Wales, at 608.4 per 100,000. More than a quarter (27 per cent) of people in Merthyr tested inm the week to October 27 returned a positive result.

The latest cases in Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 278

Cardiff - 252

Caerphilly - 164

Swansea - 190

Merthyr Tydfil - 105

Neath Port Talbot - 89

Newport - 75

Wrexham - 68

Blaenau Gwent - 66

Carmarthenshire - 58

Bridgend - 52

Torfaen - 50

Flintshire - 50

Vale of Glamorgan - 48

Monmouthshire - 25

Powys - 25

Conwy - 16

Pembrokeshire - 15

Anglesey - 12

Denbighshire - 10

Gwynedd - nine

Ceredigion - three

Unknown location - nine

Resident outside Wales - 60

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.