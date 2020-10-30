IF YOU'RE planning to dress up for Hallowe'en, be sure to choose a character who carries an umbrella.
Mary Poppins might be the wisest choice of costume this year, as the Met Office has issued three days of weather warnings for rain, covering most of the Hallowe'en weekend.
The yellow weather warnings cover the majority of Wales, except very eastern areas along the English border.
In Gwent, the yellow weather warnings for rain cover Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport and Torfaen – as well as western parts of Monmouthshire.
Beginning tonight at midnight, the first weather warning is for "periods of heavy rain on Saturday [which] may lead to flooding and disruption to transport".
The Met Office expects that period of heavy rain to last until 2pm.
A second yellow weather warning will come into effect on Sunday at 6pm, with heavy rain overnight "bringing the risk of further flooding".
That warning affects the same parts of Gwent and will last until 6am on Monday.
The Met Office warns the weekend's wet weather could bring some flooding and damage to homes and businesses, as well as the risk of difficult driving conditions and some road closures.