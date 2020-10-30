A PLANNED anti-lockdown protest due to be held in Newport on Sunday has been postponed.

The controversial protest was due to be held on November 1 at Friars Walk.

Gwent Police were made aware of the protest, and encouraged organisers to "consider alternative methods".

Organisers of the event have now taken the decision to postpone the event.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Our response to any public gathering will be fair and proportionate, but we must also consider that we can only police the regulations in place at that time which are set by government.

“The manner in which we police these regulations will remain sensible, fair and proportionate continuing our approach throughout the health crisis.

“The right to lawful protest is key part of any democracy, which UK police uphold and facilitate, however coronavirus remains a real threat and there are still restrictions in place to prevent its spread, which include the restrictions on gatherings.

“From the start of this pandemic and throughout this new lockdown, we’ll be continuing to engage with our communities and explain the importance of keeping Wales safe.

"For those who knowingly go against these restrictions, we will take enforcement action.

“We all have a part to play and here at Gwent Police we will continue to do our very best to protect and reassure our communities.”