THE Welsh Government is looking "very actively" at the rates of coronavirus transmission in hospital, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford, while unable to give a Wales-wide figure for how common hospital transmission was, said the illness became "very virulent" in 'closed' settings such as hospitals.

Lessons were being learned from previous outbreaks, he said, and staff across the country were putting as much protection as possible in place.

Mr Drakeford said: "Once coronavirus is in any closed setting, particularly where there are vulnerable people who are already unwell, the virus can be very virulent indeed.

"Our staff in our hospitals work so hard to try to make sure that all infection control practices are properly in place and being implemented all the time."

The first minister said lessons had been learned from earlier outbreaks, such as one in Wrexham which was successfully brought under control.

Those techniques are being passed across the country to help hospitals in other area of Wales deal with any outbreaks that may occur.

He added: "When you have that number of people coming through the door already ill with coronavirus, no matter how well people observe all the rules and no matter how hard people work to prevent the infection being passed, you cannot guarantee that it will not take place."