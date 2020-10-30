THE types of businesses and organisations which will be able to re-open following Wales' firebreak lockdown have been revealed.
Many Welsh businesses have been forced to temporarily close during the firebreak lockdown - which started on October 23 and will end on November 9.
Welsh Government have been in discussions with stakeholders in Wales to come up with a national set of rules and regulations to be introduced when the firebreak period ends.
Earlier today Wales' first minister Drakeford - talking about what happens in Wales post-firebreak - said: “Shops, bars and restaurants will re-open.
“Gyms will re-open.
"Students will go back to school.
“Churches and places of worship will resume services.
“Community centres will be available for small groups to meet safely indoors in the winter months."
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Local lockdowns helped Wales in coronavirus fight but are no longer enough, FM
- Newport secondary school asks second year group to isolate after positive test
- Covid in Spanish farm workers responsible for 80% of Welsh cases, says study
Mr Drakeford added: “Working from home will become even more necessary and we will strengthen the rules and the support to help make that happen.”
The official regulations - which will be national for Wales to avoid the confusion caused by previous local lockdowns - are set to be announced by Welsh Government on Monday, November 2.
Along with the afore mentioned opening of businesses, it is expected that Welsh Government will also offer clarity on the new rules for travel and visiting other households.