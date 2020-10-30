FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has hit out at "cruel and deliberate deception" around the coronavirus.

The first minister was speaking at his press briefing today, and highlighted the damage that misinformation around the pandemic to do.

He urged people not to be misled by "pernicious lies".

Mr Drakeford said: "One of the differences between this part of the year and earlier in the year is that some people have made it their business to try to mislead people about coronavirus, to spread pernicious lies about it.

"These things that you see where people pretend that coronavirus is not a real thing, pretend that is a mild illness that does not badly harm anyone, and wants to somehow persuade people that all of this is just some sort of sham.

"When people hear things like that I understand why they feel they must pause for thought, but what I want to say to people is that all of that is a cruel and deliberate deception.

"None of that will resonate in the minds of the 60 families who have lost somebody in just this one week."

The answer comes just weeks after both the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and health minister Vaughan Gething, quashed false stories surrounding Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny.

The first minister said the Welsh Government would continue to battle the spread of misinformation, publishing data which is "as reliable, as up to date, and as informative as we can."

He added: "We will try to make sure that people who need sources of information which they can rely upon get that through the Welsh Government, through the Welsh NHS and through other sources which you can trust here in Wales.

"I urge people not to be misled, not to think that the people who pedal these stories which are so far from the truth have anything to offer you or the rest of us here in Wales."