THE Welsh Government are trying to find "a new solution" on travel rules to replace the "unfair" local restrictions, according to Mark Drakeford.

The first minister said he couldn't say what would be announced on Monday, but that the issue of travel would be addressed.

Mr Drakeford acknowledged the impact that being unable to leave your own local authority has had on people.

He also said that, in some ways, the restrictions which some people have been living under for nearly two months were "unfair".

READ MORE:

The first minister said: "We are acutely aware of the restrictions that this places on people's lives.

"We see that in some ways it is an unfair restriction because it has a different impact depending on the size of the local authority you happen to live in.

"The smaller the local authority, the greater the impact that has on your life.

"All of that is playing a very important part in our thinking that we have been going through this week and will conclude over the weekend.

"We are trying to find a new solution on the issue of travel."