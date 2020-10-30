SOME people who have been forced to self-isolate in Wales will be offered financial support, the Welsh Government has announced.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, first minister Mark Drakeford stressed the importance of people following the advice of NHS Wales' Test Trace Protect service if asked to self-isolate.

Mr Drakeford said: "The real strength we have is in the choices we make and the actions we take.

“For some people being asked to stay at home for two weeks can mean struggling to put food on the table because statutory sick pay is not a substitute for a weeks wages."

Due to this Welsh Government have announced two schemes to give people 'financial security' to stay at home 'when it is most important for them to do so.'

IN OTHER NEWS:

Social care staff - including personal assistants - will be given a top-up to statutory sick pay if they have to take time off work because they have the virus or because they have been asked to self-isolate.

This is due to the 'vital work they carry out on our behalf' and will mean they receive their full wage regardless of whether they have to self-isolate.

Welsh Government also announced a £500 self-isolation support payment for people in Wales on low incomes who have to stay at home due to a positive coronavirus test, or who have been asked to self-isolate by the Test Trace Protect team.

Due to these new measures Welsh Government have strengthened regulations: