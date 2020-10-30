COUNCIL workers have identified the cause of flooding in a Newport cemetery.
As reported by the Argus yesterday, St Woolos Cemetery was waterlogged following several days of heavy rainfall.
This afternoon (Friday), Newport City Council said its workers had "identified a break in a drainage pipe".
It was this break which "caused an issue with excess water" on Thursday, the council added.
St Woolos Cemetery is open, but the council has closed a section of nearby road for "reinstatement" works, due to take place on Monday.
The council apologised for any inconvenience.
St Woolos Cemetery in Newport also flooded badly in 2016.