PEOPLE can celebrate Hallowe'en this year in a 'different way' according to Welsh Government.

Welsh Government confirmed the news at a press conference earlier today, discussing the latest coronavirus news for Wales which is currently in firebreak lockdown.

First minister, Mark Drakeford, was asked about whether people could walk around on Halowe'en - providing they follow the current coronavirus regulations and don't knock on doors - to enjoy the Hallowe'en decorations and displays in their local area.

Mr Drakeford said: “I’ve been absolutely struck by the imagination that some families have shown in finding a way to mark Hallowe’en – by having displays in their gardens and so on.

“Taking exercise is a legitimate thing to do even in the firebreak period.

“Where people are walking around I think it’s a real opportunity to admire the ingenuity, the imagination, the creativity that many people have put into finding a different way of celebrating Hallowe’en.

“We can’t do Hallowe’en in the way that we’re used to but people are showing that that doesn’t mean you can’t do it at all.”

The firebreak lockdown started in Wales on October 23 and will end on November 9 when national regulations will come into effect.

As a result Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night will be different to previous years, but some Remembrance Sunday events will go ahead.