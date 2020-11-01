MORRISONS have unveiled a brand new discount scheme for teachers and school staff.

We've put together what you need to know.

What is the new discount scheme - and when will it launch?

From Monday (November 2), all teachers and school staff will be able to claim a 10 per cent discount on their shopping in Morrisons stores nationwide.

Lasting until after Christmas, Morrisons say the special discount is a thank you to half a million teachers and additional school staff who are looking after the nation’s children and supporting them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who can claim the discount?

Primary, secondary, private and special educational school teachers can all claim the discount, as well as all teaching assistants, catering staff, dinner ladies, caretakers, cleaners and school office staff.

These groups will also be able to participate in a dedicated shopping hour alongside NHS workers from 6am-7am (Mon-Sat) before most Morrisons stores open to other customers.

Do Morrisons offer a discount for NHS staff?

Yes, Morrisons also offers a 10 per cent discount for NHS staff which was introduced in April.

What have Morrisons said?

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive said: “Teachers and school staff are facing many challenges and the education of our children has never been more important.

"This discount is our way of saying thank you as they continue to care for and educate our kids.”

How to claim the discount

Teachers and school staff can claim the 10 per cent discount on their groceries by presenting their school photo ID card at the till in any of Morrisons 498 stores from Monday, November 2.