COFFEE chain Starbucks hope to spread some early Christmas cheer with the launch of their new festive food and drink menu.

We've put together what you need to know about the 2020 lineup.

Which festive drinks are back?

The original Starbucks festive drinks are back – and for the first time Toffee Nut Latte and the Gingerbread Latte can be ordered with new Vegan Whipped Topping, meaning vegan fans can savour the full festive experience.

Also, both fan favourites can also be enjoyed as a Frappuccino Blended Beverage.

New this year is the Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate, bringing fans a hint of luxury.

A magnificent twist on the original hot chocolate, Starbucks say the drink is a smooth blend of steamed milk, and chocolatey mocha, finished with whipped cream and a chocolate truffle flavour topping.

Elsewhere, for Eggnog Latte fans, the nostalgic classic will also be returning exclusively to Starbucks menus to complete the returning original festive trio.

What festive food will be on the menu?

Hungry Santa’s Helpers can tuck into The One with the Gravy Layer Sandwich - a new sandwich stuffed full of Thanksgiving flavours.

It has a top layer of pulled ham hock and turkey, a bottom layer with a smoky butternut crush, sharp red cabbage and a slice of Cheddar cheese, and taking centre stage in the middle, a moist slice of sourdough steeped in turkey & cranberry gravy.

When does the festive food and drink menu go on sale?

The festive delights will launch in stores nationwide on November 5 - and will be available until January 4, 2021.

FULL LIST: Here is the Starbucks Christmas 2020 menu

A list of the full Christmas menu can be found below, with drinks pictured in the reusable red cup. All customers who bring their reusables in store will be eligible for the 25p discount.

Festive drinks:

Toffee Nut Latte, prices from £3.15

Gingerbread Latte, prices from £3.15

Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate, prices from £3.10 (new)

Eggnog Latte, prices from £3.15 (returning)

Festive food: