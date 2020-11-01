BBC One cooking show Ready Steady Cook - presented by Rylan Clark-Neal - is on the lookout for chefs to take part in the next series.

Here's everything you need to know - including how to apply.

Who are TV producers looking for?

A spokesperson from Remarkable, the production company behind the hit TV show, said: "We are looking for dynamic competing pairs to cook against each other in this light-hearted competition.

"They could be colleagues, friends, partners or family – and they will be paired up with one of our fantastic chefs, who each bring a different expertise from the culinary world.

"Applicants do not need to be an expert in the kitchen to take part – we’d love to hear from people with zero kitchen experience, to those who fancy themselves a pro! But most importantly, want to have fun getting stuck into the challenge."

What the tasks involve on the show?

The show will reflect contemporary food themes, from cooking on a budget to eating healthily, managing food waste to feeding the whole family, mirroring the changes in food and British cooking over the past decade.

The spokesperson added: "We would love to reflect that with the people joining us for the cook-off – whether they have wonderful stories of learning how to cook their gran’s signature dish, can cook creatively for a large family on a budget, or a have had a complete dietary revamp to become vegan or to lose weight.

"Food is something that brings us all together – and we want to the show to celebrate all the different ways it does this."

When will the new series start filming?

Crews will be filming this series in January 2021 in accordance with government guidelines concerning Covid-19.

How to apply

To apply, visit: readysteadycook.com.