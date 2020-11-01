Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you feel like you’ve always lost something — phone, wallet, keys, makeup bag, toddler, you name it — these handy Bluetooth tiles are here to save the day! Let’s face it, it’s easy to misplace items from time to time. And nothing is more annoying than scrambling around the house or the office searching for that item when it mysteriously disappears.

While many smartphones now have location services that make finding them pretty easy, when you lose something like your wallet, it can be a lot harder (and a lot more stressful) to track down.

With the Tile Mate and Tile Pro Bluetooth Item Finder collection, you can keep tabs on all of your items at all times. Think of it as your own personal tracking device.

We think that these little trackers are so useful, we named them one of the best cult gadgets on Amazon. One of our reviewers even found that it solved his short-term memory problems!

Right now, you can get a range of Tile Item Finder options at a discount of 33%.

The Tile Pro + Slim Combo is going for £35.49, down from £49.99. This option comes with a Slim Tile card that fits into your wallet that you can press to make your phone ring. Or, you can use the app to track your tile to its last location.

The Tile Mate + Slim Combo offers a similar tracking system, and is just £29.99, down from £39.99.

Don’t need a Tile Slim card? Grab a 2 pack of the Tile Mates for £25,49, down from £37.99, or grab a 4 pack for £39.99, down from £59.99.

